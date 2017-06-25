Pride Parades in San Francisco and Other Major Cities - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pride Parades in San Francisco and Other Major Cities

Aerial view of San Francisco's Pride Parade Aerial view of San Francisco's Pride Parade
Aerial view of San Francisco's Pride Parade Aerial view of San Francisco's Pride Parade

Pride parades are taking place around the country this weekend, with San Francisco's parade going through downtown Sunday morning. 

The 47th annual San Francisco Pride parade began at 10:30 a.m. with more than 250 groups participating. The city estimates that more than 1 million people are in attendance. The CBS station KPIX in San Francisco has more on today's event, here. They report that the LGBT Pride Festival happening at the Civic Center continues until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Around the country, tens of thousands lined the streets of New York to watch the local parade and Minneapolis had a record turn out.

The Associated Press reports that the parades haven't been completely without politics. In New York one group marched against the federal health care law, another group called "Gays Against Guns" chanted for gun control. 

KPIX and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

