Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve on Most Interesting Mayors List

Reno's mayor Hillary Schieve has made Politico's list "America's 11 Most Interesting Mayors."

Politico says they surveyed dozens of national and local "political junkies" to find their top 11. Megan Messerly of the Nevada Independent wrote Mayor Schieve's profile piece. She writes about Schieve's time as a figure skater, her kidney transplant, and how she's been trying to address affordable housing and mental health service issues in Reno.

Other mayors that made the list include Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Michael Hancock of Denver, and Jackie Biskupski of Salt Lake City.

This weekend Mayor Schieve is at the United States Conference of Mayors in Miami, Florida. Read more about the conference here. Channel 2 is scheduled to speak with her via satellite Monday to hear how the conference has been going.

Read the full Politico article here.