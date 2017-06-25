Police Looking for Credit Card Theft Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Looking for Credit Card Theft Suspects

The Sparks Police Department is looking for two men and a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards. 

On June 16th, 2017 they say a woman's car was broken into on the 2200 block of Vista Terrace lane. Her digital camera and several credit cards were missing. 

The police say those stolen cards have been used at various locations in the Reno/Sparks area and they have captured the suspects on surveillance cameras. One woman and two men are pictured. You can see their photos attached to this story. 

If you can identify either of these suspects or have any information relate to the case please call the Sparks Police department at 775-353-2225. You can also call Secret Witness anonymously at 775-322-4900. 

