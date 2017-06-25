Red Flag Warning & Lake Wind Advisory Begins Monday Afternoon

Red Flag Warning:

The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at Monday 1:00 p.m. and last through 11:00 p.m.

Parts of western and central Nevada are affected including Reno and Carson City, stretching north to the Oregon state line. Fallon, Lovelock, Gerlach, and Winnemucca are also included. Click on the photo of the map attached to this story for a more detailed area.

Winds are expected to be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Humidity will be between 7 and 14 percent.

Elko County will also be in a red flag warning, beginning Monday at 12:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry thunderstorms are possible. Wind gusts could reach 55 mph.

These conditions could cause a fire to grow rapidly in size. Outdoor activities that could spark a fire, including yard work, target shooting, and campfires should be avoided.

Lake Wind Advisory:

Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. there will be a lake wind advisory for Washoe Lake, Pyramid Lake, Lahonton Reservoir, and Rye Patch.

Washoe Lake: Winds are expected to between 10 and 20 miles an hour with gusts up to 35 mph and occasionally as high as 40mph after 4:00 p.m.

Pyramid, Lahonton, and Rye Patch: Winds are expected between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Lahonton gusts could occasionally reach 40mph after 4:00 p.m.

Kayaks, small boats, and paddle boards are requested to remain off of lake waters until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service contributed to this report.