Secretary of the Interior Zinke to Make Announcement in Pahrump - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Secretary of the Interior Zinke to Make Announcement in Pahrump

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is scheduled to make a "major announcement for rural America" in Pahrump on Monday afternoon.

Zinke is also expected to hold a roundtable meeting during the event.

Zinke's Office says state Senators, Lincoln and Nye County Commissioners, Assemblymen and Congressional staff are also scheduled to attend the event. It didn't elaborate who specifically would be attending the event.

On Sunday, Sec. Zinke gave the keynote address at the Rule of Law Defense Fund event at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe. While the event was closed to the press, the non-profit group Battle Born Progress gathered outside the hotel to express their support for public lands and asked that he preserve national monuments. 

On Tuesday, Zinke will be in Montana for meetings with the Western Governors Association.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.