Secretary of the Interior Zinke to Make Announcement in Pahrump

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is scheduled to make a "major announcement for rural America" in Pahrump on Monday afternoon.

Zinke is also expected to hold a roundtable meeting during the event.

Zinke's Office says state Senators, Lincoln and Nye County Commissioners, Assemblymen and Congressional staff are also scheduled to attend the event. It didn't elaborate who specifically would be attending the event.

On Sunday, Sec. Zinke gave the keynote address at the Rule of Law Defense Fund event at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe. While the event was closed to the press, the non-profit group Battle Born Progress gathered outside the hotel to express their support for public lands and asked that he preserve national monuments.

On Tuesday, Zinke will be in Montana for meetings with the Western Governors Association.