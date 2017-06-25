Secretary of the Interior Zinke Visiting Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Secretary of the Interior Zinke Visiting Nevada

Posted: Updated:

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25th & Monday, June 26th. 

Sunday, Zinke is giving the keynote address at the Rule of Law Defense Fund event at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe. The non-profit group Battle Born Progress plans to gather outside the hotel to express their support for public lands and ask that he preserve national monuments. 

Sunday's event is closed to the press. 

On Monday, Zinke is expected to meet with local, state, and federal officials to make an announcement "regarding the Trump Administration's commitment to rural communities." This story will be updated as soon as KTVN has more details. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.