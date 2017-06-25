Secretary of the Interior Zinke Visiting Nevada

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is visiting Nevada Sunday, June 25th & Monday, June 26th.

Sunday, Zinke is giving the keynote address at the Rule of Law Defense Fund event at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe. The non-profit group Battle Born Progress plans to gather outside the hotel to express their support for public lands and ask that he preserve national monuments.

Sunday's event is closed to the press.

On Monday, Zinke is expected to meet with local, state, and federal officials to make an announcement "regarding the Trump Administration's commitment to rural communities." This story will be updated as soon as KTVN has more details.