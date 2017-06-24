Volunteers Help The Homeless Get Ready for Summer Heat

Several volunteers spent their Saturday downtown helping the homeless get ready for the summer heat.

They handed out toiletries and clean clothes, they even gave free haircuts.

We Care Volunteers get together twice a year to make sure the homeless have everything they need for extreme weather.

‘Some people in this community that don't know there are homeless people down here on a daily basis and they need help,” says Amber Dobson, Founder of We Care Volunteers.

Tiani Warden is homeless; she went to the event hoping a new haircut would help her find a job. "It really lifted our spirits for people to come out here and help us have hope to believe in ourselves again,” she said.

