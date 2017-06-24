It has been 10 years since the Angora Fire wiped out more than 200 homes in South Lake Tahoe, now first responders and victims of that fire spoke at the Angora Fire Commemoration.

"We are kind of the phoenix, we have risen from the ashes and we have over come and gone on. I think that is the theme, resilience," says Leona Allen, her home was one of the many lost that week.

A few speakers who also experienced the fire expressed the importance of sticking together as a community in time of need, "We are always going to feel anger and hurt, and knowing that you can get through that is really a testament on what we as people can accomplish," says Eli Ilano, Forest Supervisor for Tahoe National Forest.

Not only did homeowners learn some valuable lessons, but fire stations and other first responders learned about the importance of coordination, "There was also recognition that agencies were not working close together has they could on coordination of projects around the lake," explains Chris Anthony of Cal Fire.

Speakers at the event today hope that sharing their story and what the learned 10 years ago will help the community in the future when events like the Angora Fire happen again, "We have to remember our failures and our suffering in order to truly understand how great we are today," says Ilano.

Fire departments also want to remind the community that it is fire season and everyone should be prepared, such as having an evacuation plan your whole house hold knows.