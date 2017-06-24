Apartment Fire on Sullivan Lane, 2 Hospitalized

Sparks firefighters are battling an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.

The flames sparked around 4 p.m. at the Lansdowne House Apartments.

Four units were affected by the fire, one was a total loss.

Three victims were trapped in a back bedroom, they jumped out of their second level window.

Two of them were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sparks Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area.