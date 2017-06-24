Apartment Fire on Sullivan Lane, 2 Hospitalized - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Apartment Fire on Sullivan Lane, 2 Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:

Sparks firefighters are battling an apartment fire on Sullivan Lane.

The flames sparked around 4 p.m. at the Lansdowne House Apartments.

Four units were affected by the fire, one was a total loss. 

Three victims were trapped in a back bedroom, they jumped out of their second level window.

Two of them were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Sparks Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.