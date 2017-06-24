Brush Fire Knocked Down on Wedekind Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Brush Fire Knocked Down on Wedekind Road

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews were able to knock down a brush fire on Wedekind Road Saturday. 

The fire sparked  around 11 a.m.

It burned dry brush on a vacant lot and was close to homes.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly. They've moved on to the mop up stage. 

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, Wedekind is closed while crews mop up.

