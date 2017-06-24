Sparks Police Seek Help Identifying Car Chase Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Help Identifying Car Chase Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.

Officers were in the 1100 block of Nugget Avenue when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4 a.m.

The vehicle, a white 1999 GMC SUV, fled from officers.

The SUV was being driven by a white, adult man.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the 3500 block of Pyramid Highway where the vehicle left the roadway before striking a fence.

The man then fled from the SUV on foot into a nearby neighborhood and remains outstanding.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Sparks Police Dispatch (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness, (775) 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.