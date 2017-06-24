Sparks Police Seek Help Identifying Car Chase Suspect

Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.

Officers were in the 1100 block of Nugget Avenue when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 4 a.m.

The vehicle, a white 1999 GMC SUV, fled from officers.

The SUV was being driven by a white, adult man.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the 3500 block of Pyramid Highway where the vehicle left the roadway before striking a fence.

The man then fled from the SUV on foot into a nearby neighborhood and remains outstanding.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Sparks Police Dispatch (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness, (775) 322-4900.