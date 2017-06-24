Crash at Lincoln and McCarran in Sparks

Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire near Stagecoach.More >>
Firefighters are mopping up a brush fire near Stagecoach.More >>
Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.More >>
Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sparks Friday night.More >>
Two men have been booked into custody after a shooting that occurred last Friday.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night.More >>
Fire crews are on scene of a brush fire on Wedekind Road.More >>
Fire crews were able to knock down a brush fire on Wedekind Road Saturday.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4.More >>
The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night.More >>
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night.More >>