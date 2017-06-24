Reno Rodeo 8th Performance Results

The stands were filled with various shades of pink for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the 98th Annual Reno Rodeo. Tonight’s performance set the field for tomorrow night’s championship finals.

In front of the sold out crowd Justin Miller, of Billings, MT, took home the bareback win on Flying 5 Rodeo’s 355 just ahead of Grant Denny from Minden, NV, who received a 78.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Moon Shadow.

Two-time world champion Taos Muncy of Corona, NM, who finished second in saddle bronc at last year’s Reno Rodeo won tonight’s with 81.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Rough Going.

Brennon Eldred won tonight’s bulls with an 86 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Beer on the Patio after taking home second at Reno’s Extreme Bulls night last week. Eldred placed second in the 2016 world standings and has seen wins at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse in Texas and Atoka Trail Riders Xtreme Bulls this year.

Here are tonight’s top scores:

Bareback:

1. Justin Miller, Billings, MT, 83.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s 355

2. Grant Denny, Minden, NV, 78.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Moon Shadow

3. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, OK, 77.5 on Rio’s Edge Flying

Steer Wrestling:

1. Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, OR, 4.5

2. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS, 5.1

3. Hank Filippini, Battle Mountain, NV, 6.3

Team Roping:

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albandy, GA and Junior Nogueira, Scottsdale, AZ, 5.4

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK and Paul Eaves, Millsap TX, 5.5

3. Manny Egusquiza Jr., Mariana, FL, and Daniel Braman IV, Victoria, TX, 6

Saddle Bronc:

1. Taos Muncy, Corona, NM, 81.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Rough Going

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, TX, 80 on Can’t Wait

3. Allen Boore, Axtell, UT, 79 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Owyhee Break

3. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, NV, 79 on Flying U Rodeo’s Maggy May

Tie-down Roping:

1. Tyler Prcin, Alvord, TX, 8.3

2. Ethan Garcia, Chowchilla, CA, 10

3. Roy Branco, Chowchilla, CA, 10.2

Barrel Racing:

1. Carley Richardson, Pampa, TX, 17.35

2. Mary Walker, Ennis, TX, 17.37

3. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, OK, 17.38

Bull Riding:

1. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, OK, 86 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Beer on the Patio

2. Moody McCoy, Delta, UT, 75.5 on Mad Trapper

Current Leaders

Bareback:

1. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV, 168.5

2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, 166

3. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, OR, 162

3. Justin Miller, Billings, MT, 162

4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, WY, 160.5

5. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, TX, 159

6. Kelly Timberman, Mills, WY, 158

7. Grant Denny, Miden, NV, 157.5

8. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, GA, 156.5

8. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA, 156.5

9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE, 155.5

9. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, 155.5

Steer Wrestling:

1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, 9.1

2. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB. 9.7

3. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, UT, 9.8

4. Cody Cabral, Hilo, HI, 9.9

5. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, OK, 10

5. Trevor Knowles, Mount Verson, OR, 10

6. John Franzen, Riverton, WY, 10.1

6. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, TX, 10.1

7. Wade Sumpter, Fowler, CO, 10.3

8. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, 10.7

8. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA, 10.7

9. Josh Boka, Dillo, MT, 10.8

Team Roping:

1. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN and Travis Graves, Didsbury, AB, 10.3

2. Garrett Rogers, Adams, OR and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 10.4

3. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT and Rich Skelton, Llano, TX, 10.6

4. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 11.2

5. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK and Paul Eaves, Millsap TX, 11.2

5. Cole Sherwood, San Tan Valley, AZ and Rob Webb, Wendell, ID, 11.4

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA and Wesley Thorp, Stephenville TX, 11.5

7. Kaleb Driggers, Albandy, GA and Junior Nogueira, Scottsdale, AZ, 11.6

7. Shane Philipp, Washington, TX and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC, 11.6

8. Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, CO and Wyatt Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA, 11.7

8. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX, 11.7

9. Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, TX and Logan Medlin, Stephenville, TX, 11.9

Saddle Bronc:

1. Heith Allan DeMoss, Heflin, LA, 162.5

2. Sterling Crawley, College Station, TX, 159

2. Taos Muncy, Corona, NM, 159

3. Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, UT, 158.5

3. Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, OK, 158.5

4. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, NE, 157.5

5. Alex Wright, Milford, UT, 155

6. Jacobs Crawley, College Station, TX, 154

7. Cody Wright, Milford, UT, 153

8. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA, 151.5

9. Ryder Wright, Milford, UT, 151

9. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, 151

Tie-down Roping:

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, 18.5

2. Timber Moore, Aubrey TX, 19.2

3. Cody Quaney, Cheney KS, 20

4. Ace Slone, Cuero, TX, 20.3

5. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, 20.5

6. Randall Carlisle, Castor, LA, 20.9

7. Roger Nonella, Klamath Falls, OR, 21.3

8. Mike Johnson, Henryetta, OK, 21.4

9. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, OK, 22.4

10. Monty Lewis, Hereford, TX, 22.7

11. Josh Peek, Pueblo, CO, 24.1

12. Clint Cooper, Decatur, TX, 29.6

12. Shank Edwards, Tatum, NM, 29.6

12. Tyler Prcin, Alvord, TX, 29.6

Barrel Racing:

1. Kelly Tovar, Rockdale, TX, 34.27

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, 34.36

3. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA, 34.47

4. Jane Melby, Burneyville, OK, 34.66

5. Mary Walker, Ennis, TX, 34.68

6. Carley Richardson, Pampa, TX, 34.71

7. Taylor Jacob, Carmine, TX, 34.72

8. Taci Bettis, Round Top, TX, 34.81

9. Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, CA, 34.82

10. Megan McLeod Sprague, Marsing, ID, 34.83

11. Amber Leigh Moore, Salem, OR, 35

12. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, CO, 35.05

Bull Riding:

1. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, 86

1. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, OK, 86

2. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR, 85

3. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, UT, 84

4. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, 83

5. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, AB, 82.5

6. Layne Steven Ward, Almo, ID, 82

6. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA, 82

7. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT, 80.5

8. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, 80

9. Joe Frost, Randlett, UT, 78.5

10. Kyle Zeigler, Atwood, KS, 77

*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary

