Staying Fire Safe During the Summer

Since Memorial Day, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District have responded to almost two fires per day, on average.

Because most fires are human-caused, those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outside need to take precautions.

For example, an outdoor grill can easily start a blaze. Be sure to keep grills at least ten feet away from houses or any dry vegetation.

To be extra safe, pour water over your used coals before throwing them away.

If you're an outdoorsy person who plans on going camping next holiday weekend, TMFPD Battalion Chief Jay Cwiak says, "Make sure you tend to your fires in an organized campground area, make sure you're preventing any sparks that would be occurring, whether that be chains dragging from your trailer or anything like that."

He also adds a very important reminder for target shooters, "A simple spark from a stray round could potentially ignite a fire." Simply put, do not target shoot out in the open fields, stick with designated shooting ranges.

Cwiak's general rule of thumb for anybody planning to be outdoors this summer, "Bring a shovel with you bring some water with you--for not only drinking, but also to extinguish a fire if you happen to come across one or start one."

Possibly one of the most important reminders yet: avoid using fireworks.

Following are some additional fire safety tips from the Reno Fire Department:

Grill Safety

An outdoor grill can easily cause fire and damage or destroy your property, or even worse threaten the lives of the people you love. Consider the location of your grill. Try to place it as far from the house and dry vegetation as possible, at least 10 feet. Before you dispose of coals, be sure to pour water over them until the fire is out. Always check your grill before you start it. Never just fire it up. First check the connection between the propane tank and fuel line and make sure there’s nothing flammable on the burners. If your grill flares up and the flames are not too high close the lid. This will cut the oxygen and put it out.

Fire Pits

Having an outdoor party and gathering around the fire pit is great. But there are some safety measures to be taken. When setting up a fire pit, make sure it is at least 10 feet away from any structure or combustible surface, and 25 feet from dry vegetation that could cause a fire to spread. Use a spark arrester to avoid embers from floating to neighboring properties and only burn clean firewood. Trash and treated lumber creates many embers and can be toxic. Before you light the fire, be sure to check the weather forecast. Avoid doing this if it is windy.

Camp Fires

Build a camp fire only in the designated places (campgrounds), away from dry grass, dry leaves or low branches that can catch fire. Use existing fire pits that are authorized for use. Keep an eye on the fire and don’t let it get out of control. Always have something you can put it out with within reach. Always put out the fire when you are leaving by pouring water over it and spreading some dirt on top. Never leave the fire unattended.

Shooting Safety

Only target shoot in ranges that are designated for that use. Have a phone and water or fire extinguisher with you at all times. Just a reminder, shooting within the City limits of Reno is illegal unless it is in an authorized shooting range. The use of exploding targets or tracer rounds in the city of Reno, Sparks, and federal lands are prohibited.

Equipment Use

Vehicles and power machinery can cause wildfires from operating failures, overheated equipment, exhaust particles, ignition of fuel leaks, and friction from aging motor parts. Don’t drive over dried brush and grass. Make sure engines are properly maintained to avoid equipment failure that would produce extensive heat.

Fireworks

Simply put, fireworks are illegal. Don’t use them.