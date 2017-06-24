Crews Responding to 50 Acre Brush Fire Near Lahontan Reservoir - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Responding to 50 Acre Brush Fire Near Lahontan Reservoir

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a report of a brush fire near Lahontan Reservoir on Friday night. 

SFIDC says the Nevada Bureau of Land Management is responding to a brush fire on the Churchill County side of the lake.

Additional resources have been ordered. 

The fire was reported at about 10 pm on Friday, June 23 and is estimated to be at about 50 acres. 

