Star Spangled Sparks Celebration on Two Days; RTC Offering Free Shuttle Rides

The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4.

On Saturday, July 1 from 4 pm until 10 pm, there will be an All-American Block Party & Fireworks Show featuring live musical entertainment, a variety of food vendors, craft booths, and a fireworks show.

On Tuesday, July 4 from 4 pm until 10 pm, the Nugget is hosting their traditional Star Spangled Sparks Fireworks Spectacular. There will be live musical entertainment, food vendors, craft booths, and fireworks. The Patriotic Bike Parade starts at 6 pm.

On both nights, the Nugget is holding a VIP Fireworks Viewing Party that runs from 7 pm until 10 pm. They have tickets available for $50 per person and the party includes, premium viewing in a special seating section located across the street from the Nugget, a barbecue-style picnic with hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, dessert and complimentary drinks. Visit: http://nuggetcasinoresort.tix.com for tickets.

RTC will provide free shuttle service on July 1 & July from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Hours may be extended if the fireworks show is delayed due to wind.

Everyone is encouraged to take the shuttle from the Iron Horse Shopping Center near Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard to RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Victorian Square. The shuttle will also take individuals back to their vehicles after the shows.

With new development in Victorian Square, limited parking is available. The RTC is encouraging everyone to ride transit, ride a bike or walk instead of drive a vehicle -- Don’t Drive, Arrive! Visit www.dontdrivearrive.com for information on how to access this and other special events throughout the region on transit

For more on Star Spangled Sparks announcements, you follow them on Facebook.