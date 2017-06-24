Star Spangled Sparks Celebration Held on Two Days - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Star Spangled Sparks Celebration Held on Two Days

Posted: Updated:

The Nugget Casino Resort celebrates Star Spangled Sparks over two days, July 1 and 4. 

On Saturday, July 1 from 4 pm until 10 pm, there will be an All-American Block Party & Fireworks Show featuring live musical entertainment, a variety of food vendors, craft booths, and a fireworks show. 

On Tuesday, July 4 from 4 pm until 10 pm, the Nugget is hosting their traditional Star Spangled Sparks Fireworks Spectacular. There will be live musical entertainment, food vendors, craft booths, and fireworks. The Patriotic Bike Parade starts at 6 pm.

On both nights, the Nugget is holding a VIP Fireworks Viewing Party that runs from 7 pm until 10 pm. They have tickets available for $50 per person and the party includes, premium viewing in a special seating section located across the street from the Nugget, a barbecue-style picnic with hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, dessert and complimentary drinks. Visit: http://nuggetcasinoresort.tix.com for tickets.

For more on Star Spangled Sparks announcements, you follow them on Facebook.

