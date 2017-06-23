Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors

It's a brutal sport that can make...or literally break you, in less than eight seconds. Between the kicking, bucking and bruising to wrestling hundreds of pounds to the ground, Rodeo life is not for the weak.

When cowboys and girls get knocked down, the team inside this Justin Sports Medicine trailer is ready to pick, stitch and ice them up.



"This is a very busy place." Most of the doctors and trainers in this rig volunteer their time - like great basin orthopaedics surgeon, Dr. Travis Keickbusch who says "This is a very busy place."

For nearly 10 years, Dr. Keickbusch has cared for Reno Rodeo athletes. "My kids rodeo, we live this lifestyle, these are great, great people to take care of."

From neck to shoulder, wrist and ankle injuries, he's seen it all. "These guys have a huge variety of injuries. This is a very unique population to take care of because these guys are elite athletes, but they are medically fairly underserved because they are a hard population to keep up with." Yeah, they're constantly traveling.



Most only stay a day or two and they can't afford to be sidelined by injury. "Roughly we can get to 70 to 100 rodeos a year." said steer wrestler, Ross Mosher, may need X-rays himself after his last event. Mosher continues, "I hurt my wrist. Rolled it over throwing steers down this morning."

Mosher says knowing on-site treatment is available for aches and pain, as he travels the circuit, gives him peace of mind. "They're always on the spot. You know you're in good hands when they're around."

From physical therapists to athletic trainers, primary care docs and surgeons, athletes can be evaluated straight out of the arena. You'd better believe, in the rough and tumble world of rodeo, it takes an equally tough team to get these guys back in the saddle.



"They're very thankful when you take care of them. They're easy to take care of. They are very, very tough people." said Dr. Keickbusch.