Landslide in Southwest China May Have Buried Over 100 People

BEIJING (AP) - A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.
    
The government of Mao county in Sichuan province says the landslide from a mountain fell onto the village of Xinmo at about 6 a.m. Saturday. It blocked a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile)-section of a river.
    
The county government's website says search and rescue efforts are under way.

