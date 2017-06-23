Sparks Police: Road Open After Crash at Vista Buena and Vista De - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police: Road Open After Crash at Vista Buena and Vista Del Rancho

Posted: Updated:

Update: Sparks Police say the road is now open.

__________

Sparks Police and Fire say there is an injury crash at Vista Buena Place and Vista Del Rancho Parkway.

They say traffic is shut down in both directions on Vista Del Rancho between Vista Boulevard and Vista Serena Way.

Officials are asking everyone to please avoid the area and to find an alternate route.

