Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Cold Springs

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.

Deputies say that at about 9:45 Friday morning, they responded to a report of an armed man inside a residence on Pin Oak Court, south of Rockland Drive that was occupied by a woman and two small children.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect had just fled from the house. A K9 deputy saw a suspicious person in the area of New Forest Drive and Boxelder Court. The deputy says the person was identified as the suspect in the home invasion on Pin Court.

Washoe County Sheriff identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jordan Davis who was arrested on charges for armed robbery, child endangerment, burglary and other related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives believe Davis may have been involved in other area burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.