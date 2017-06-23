Police: UPS Shooter in San Francisco Armed with Stolen Guns - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: UPS Shooter in San Francisco Armed with Stolen Guns

Posted: Updated:

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press
    
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police say the UPS driver who shot and killed three colleagues last week was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims.
    
Commander Greg McEachern told a news conference Friday that investigators have not yet determined Jimmy Lam's motive, but "the shooting appeared purposeful and targeted."
    
The 38-year-old Lam shot and killed three fellow drivers and wounded two others before killing himself in front of police in the June 14 shooting rampage at a San Francisco UPS warehouse.
    
McEachern said Lam was armed with two stolen weapons.
    
He described one as an assault pistol stolen in Utah, which was used in the killings. Lam also had a semi-automatic handgun stolen from Napa County, California.
    
McEachern said it was not known who stole the weapons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

