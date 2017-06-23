Nevada Recreational Marijuana Sales to Start Next Weekend

One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.

Governor Brian Sandoval has signed some emergency legislation, at the request The Department of Taxation, creating labeling guidelines for recreational marijuana. This legislation was necessary before sales began.

There is still an injunction filed by a Carson City judge limiting distribution licenses to people who currently hold liquor wholesale licenses. Channel 2 News has reached out to local Reno dispensaries since that decision and have been told they were still able to get a distributor and planned for a July 1st start date. This announcement might give them another option.

The Department of Taxation says that dispensaries that receive adult-use marijuana store licenses can sell the inventory they have on hand on July 1st as medical or adult-use, as long as the products sold as adult-use meet the packaging and labeling requirements established in the emergency regulation set to be adopted Monday.

Governor Brian Sandoval has signed emergency regulation providing strict packaging, labeling and advertising requirements for adult-use marijuana.

The regulation requires:

The retail store to provide consumers with warnings regarding the effects of marijuana and prohibits the sale of certain products that appeal to children.

The regulation imposes stricter dosing requirements than for medical marijuana and brings some of the packaging and labeling requirements into line with new legislation for medical marijuana that passed this session.

We’ve reached out to the Governor’s Office for a comment.

(Nevada Department of Taxation contributed to this report.)