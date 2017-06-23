Nevada Recreational Marijuana Sales to Start Next Weekend

Update: Sparks Police say Vista Del Rancho between Vista Boulevard and Vista Serena Way is now open after an earlier crash.More >>
Update: NDOT says the crash has been cleared on I-80 West of Exit 106 near Lovelock.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that they have arrested a man Friday morning after reports of an armed intruder in a Cold Springs residence.More >>
Update: Washoe County HASTY located the body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. The woman has been identified to be Sarah Duncan who went missing Wednesday. Duncan was 32 years old and from the Cincinnati area.More >>
San Francisco police say the UPS driver who shot and killed three colleagues last week was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.More >>
It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada!More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
