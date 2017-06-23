Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno in September - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno in September

A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.

Sprouts Farmers market offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, dairy, bakery, deli, natural body care items as well as natural, organic and gluten-free groceries.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 587 South Meadows Parkway, it will open on September 13th.

The store is bringing more than 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ “Healthy Living for Less” approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products.

Employment opportunities include:

  • Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)
  • Cashiers
  • Courtesy Clerks
  • Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

To learn more about available career opportunities or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles. Sprouts offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture and great career advancement opportunities. In 2016, Sprouts’ team members saved more than $9 million through store discounts and received $150,000 in scholarships.

