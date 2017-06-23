Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Illegal Drug Possession

The Department of Parole and Probation is looking for a man convicted of illegal prescription drug possession.

Police arrested 33-year-old Anthony James Brooks III in February of 2015 and he was convicted of possession of controlled substance after police found 70 prescriptions drugs on him.

He disappeared in May and is also wanted in Sparks.

"Sparks Police department has an active warrant for sex trafficking of a child as well as battery on the minor victim, and he has a history of violent offenses,” says Sgt. Lisa Pierrott, Department of Public Safety

He's 5’8” tall with a tattoo of two monkey faces on his left arm and 9 fish on his chest.

If you know where he is call the Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 684-2644.