Audit Says Senate Health Bill Would Leave 22 Million Uninsured

The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.



That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.



The figure may further complicate Senate GOP leaders' plans to pass their bill this week. It's barely an improvement upon the health care bill that passed the House - which would have resulted in 23 million more uninsured.



Several GOP senators have said they want to see their bill cover more people than the House version. And President Donald Trump himself called the House bill "mean" - though he's lent his support to the Senate version and is lobbying for passage.

Earlier Senate Republicans issued their revised version of their health care bill. The changes include a penalty for people who let their insurance lapse.



Under the new package, people who lacked coverage for at least 63 days in the past year and then buy a policy would face a six-month delay before it takes effect.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released his initial measure last week. It had no penalty for people who let their coverage expire.



The waiting period is designed to prompt healthy people who might not otherwise buy insurance to do so. That helps insurance companies pay for sicker customers who are more expensive to cover.



McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate by the end of this week, but some Republicans are rebelling.

Here are some changes according to the Senate Committee on the Budget:

Help stabilize collapsing insurance markets that have left millions of Americans with no options.

Free the American people from the onerous Obamacare mandates that require them to purchase insurance they don’t want or can’t afford.

Improve the affordability of health insurance, which keeps getting more expensive under Obamacare.

Preserve access to care for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and allow children to stay on their parents’ health insurance through age 26.

Strengthen Medicaid for those who need it most by giving states more flexibility while ensuring that those who rely on this program won’t have the rug pulled out from under them.

Read the full bill here:

The American Medical Association sent a letter Monday to Senate leaders saying the draft legislation violates the medical oath to "first, do no harm."

The letter says the Republican plan is likely to lead to higher costs and greater difficulty in affording care for low- and middle-income patients.



The doctors' group says the Senate bill's Medicaid payment formulas threaten to "limit states' ability to address the health care needs of their most vulnerable citizens" and won't keep up with new medical innovations and epidemics such as the opioid addiction crisis.



The letter is signed by Dr. James L. Madara, the group's CEO. The AMA has about a quarter-million members.

Last week Nevada Senator Dean Heller became the fifth Republican senator to come out against the new Senate health care plan. He joins four others who say it does not do enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act and lower health care costs.

He joins Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

If three of the five Republicans against the legislation vote in opposition, it will die in the Senate.

Saturday President Trump tweeted: "I cannot imagine that these very fine Republican Senators would allow the American people to suffer a broken ObamaCare any longer!"

The president is promising some last minute changes to the Senate Republican health care bill to try to secure enough votes to get the legislation passed.

"We have a very good plan. We have a few people who are modestly, not standing on the rooftop screaming, they want to get some points, I think they'll get some points," said President Trump to Fox News.

Some Democrats held events this past weekend to stand up against the bill, dubbed the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland said, "Make no mistake. This bill in the Senate, like the one in the House, would be a U-turn on the progress we've made when it comes to affordable care in the United States of America."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants to hold a vote on the bill before the July 4th recess, which will likely be this Thursday.

----

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate.

The proposal released Thursday calls for a slower phase-out of the Medicaid expansion than a bill adopted by the House. Yet it still would force those states, including Nevada to figure out what to do about the millions of lower-income Americans who used it to gain health coverage.

“The current bill, as written, is something that needs to change. And that’s one of the things I want to talk about today," says Governor Brian Sandoval. "There’s still an opportunity to make this bill better. To make it better for Nevadans."

Besides Sandoval, Ohio Governor John Kasich also says the GOP plan could leave hundreds of thousands of people in their states without coverage, including those dealing with chronic health problems.

Senators Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have said they want a bill that keeps Nevada's Medicaid expansion program in place. That could make a huge difference for people in rural counties.

"It's difficult in our rural communities just to even get some of our health care providers there, and then geographically, they're challenged," Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "If they can't have access to health care there in their communities, they have to drive long distances."

Cortez Masto says small town residents have better health coverage and access because of the ACA.

"Our rural hospitals are able to provide more programming and they've actually hired more people in our hospitals to address the need for many people who have insurance for the first time," Cortez Masto said.

"To me, the most important thing is the Medicaid expansion portion of it, and to make sure that Nevadans continue to have insurance," Heller, R-Nevada said.

On Friday he again said he opposed the bill. "This bill that is currently in front of the United States Senate is simply not the answer. I'm announcing today that, in this form, I will not support it."

Senator Heller is the fifth Republican senator to say he will not back the bill. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky are the four other senators. On Thursday they released this statement: “Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)