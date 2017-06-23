Sen. Dean Heller Says He Opposes Health Care Bill

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate.

The proposal released Thursday calls for a slower phase-out of the Medicaid expansion than a bill adopted by the House. Yet it still would force those states, including Nevada to figure out what to do about the millions of lower-income Americans who used it to gain health coverage.

“The current bill, as written, is something that needs to change. And that’s one of the things I want to talk about today," says Governor Brian Sandoval. "There’s still an opportunity to make this bill better. To make it better for Nevadans."

Besides Sandoval, Ohio Governor John Kasich also says the GOP plan could leave hundreds of thousands of people in their states without coverage, including those dealing with chronic health problems.

Senators Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have said they want a bill that keeps Nevada's Medicaid expansion program in place. That could make a huge difference for people in rural counties.

"It's difficult in our rural communities just to even get some of our health care providers there, and then geographically, they're challenged," Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "If they can't have access to health care there in their communities, they have to drive long distances."

Cortez Masto says small town residents have better health coverage and access because of the ACA.

"Our rural hospitals are able to provide more programming and they've actually hired more people in our hospitals to address the need for many people who have insurance for the first time," Cortez Masto said.

"To me, the most important thing is the Medicaid expansion portion of it, and to make sure that Nevadans continue to have insurance," Heller, R-Nevada said.

On Friday he again said he opposed the bill. "This bill that is currently in front of the United States Senate is simply not the answer. I'm announcing today that, in this form, I will not support it."

Senator Heller is the fifth Republican senator to say he will not back the bill. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky are the four other senators. On Thursday they released this statement: “Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)