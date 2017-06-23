Military Chiefs Want 6-Month Hold on Transgender Enlistments - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Military Chiefs Want 6-Month Hold on Transgender Enlistments

Posted: Updated:

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.
    
Officials familiar with the talks tell The Associated Press the service leaders hammered out an agreement rejecting an Army and Air Force request for a two-year wait - reflecting broader concern that the longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill. The new delay request will go to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a final decision.
    
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to speak publicly on internal deliberations.
    
Transgender troops have been able to serve openly in the military since last year. The services were given until July 1 to develop policies to let transgender individuals join the military, if they meet physical and other standards.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.