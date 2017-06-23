President Trump Signs VA Accountability Legislation Into Law

On Friday, President Trump signed into law the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. The legislation was originally introduced by four senators including Nevada Senator Dean Heller.

The legislation holds employees, accountable

· Requires the VA to evaluate supervisors based on the protection of whistleblowers;

· Incentivizes managers to address poor performance and misconduct among employees by requiring the VA secretary to include this as part of the annual performance plan;

· Prohibits bonuses for employees who have been found guilty of wrongdoing; and

· Prohibits relocation expenses to employees who abuse the system.

At the signing ceremony, President Trump said, "We all remember the nightmare that veterans suffered during the VA scandals that were exposed a few years ago. Veterans were put on secret wait lists, given the wrong medication, given the bad treatments, and ignored in moments of crisis for them. Many veterans died waiting for a simple doctor's appointment. What happened was a national disgrace. And yet some of the employees involved in these scandals remained on the payrolls. Outdated laws kept the government from holding those who failed our veterans accountable. Today, we are finally changing those laws. It wasn't easy, but we did have some fantastic help to make sure that the scandal of what we suffered so recently ... never, ever happens again."

“I applaud the President for signing our important bill to bring more accountability to the VA into law,” said Heller (R-NV). “This legislation is the product of strong bipartisanship in Congress, and I’m proud to have worked with Senator Rubio, Chairman Isakson, and Ranking Member Tester to deliver results for the 300,000 veterans living in Nevada and around the country. As a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I will continue to work with veterans in our state to identify problems and develop solutions that will improve the care and strengthen the benefits our veterans expect and deserve.”

The legislation was also initially introduced by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) along with Johnny Isakson (R-GA), chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and Jon Tester (D-MT), ranking member of the Committee.

The measure was prompted by a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting for care. The VA is the government's second-largest department, providing health care and other services to millions of veterans.

(The Associated Press, Sen. Dean Heller's Office contributed to this report.)