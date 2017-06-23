Portion of I-80 West of Lovelock Closed Due to HazMat Spill, Now Open

NDOT says I-80 west of Exit 106 near Lovelock is has reopened after a crash and HazMat spill early Friday morning.

NHP says that at about 9 am on Friday, a UPS truck that was hauling a "set of triples" crashed near I-80, west of Exit 106.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says there is a HazMat spill on Meridian that spilled over onto I-80 west of Lovelock and that while the lanes on the freeway are open, it is still closed at the scene.

Deputies say westbound lanes and Exit 106 was closed until about 3 pm.

Deputies tell us a half mile south of crash scene was evacuated as a precaution.

Nevada Highway Patrol says no one was hurt in the crash.

