Christmas In July At Renown Children's Hospital

The Ole Tyme Saloon is hosting its fifth annual "Christmas in July" Toy Run on July 8th.

The reason for the annual fundraiser is to bring happiness to children who need extra help all year long and not just during the holidays.

Participants are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy and can register at the saloon for a spaghetti feed and live entertainment after the event.

Once everyone is signed up the group will ride over to Renown Children's Hospital where Santa will hand out the toys to the patients.

After the Toy Run, participants can enjoy food and music by the band Soul Kiss at the Ole Tyme Saloon.

The group will leave the saloon at 12 p.m. to head towards the Tahoe Tower Lobby at the hospital which is in Reno on 1155 Mill Street. 

