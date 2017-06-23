Aces Grab Walk-Off Win Over Tacoma

The Reno Aces walked off with a 4-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers in game one Thursday night after a wild two-run comeback in the ninth inning. With one out, after Ketel Marte tied the game with a RBI double, Oswaldo Arcia scorched a line drive that directly ricocheted off of the glove of center fielder Leonys Martin to plate the winning run. Braden Shipley tossed his seventh quality start but did not receive a decision in the contest after the Nevada alum tossed six and two-third innings while giving up just two runs. The team's 46th victory increases their division lead to eight games in the Pacific North.

After two scoreless frames, Tacoma broke through first offensively when Rainiers Martin sent a two-out home run to right field, making it a 1-0 game. In the bottom half, Reno came right back when Kristopher Negrón led off with Reno's first hit of the game, a triple to left-center field. Rudy Flores, who was promoted to Triple-A hours before the game, made his debut with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to tie the game at 1-1.

After Tacoma came back with a run in the fourth on Boog Powell's two-out home run, Reno, with just three hits on the night through four innings, scrounged a second run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. With two out, Jack Reinheimer's came in the clutch and knocked a RBI single up the middle to score Ildemaro Vargas, who singled to start the inning.

In the ninth, in a 2-2 ball game, the Rainiers found a rhythm against Aces reliever Erik Davis after being shut down by hard-throwing righty Jake Barrett for an inning and a third. After Powell led the inning off with a single and Tyler O'Neill drew a walk, Andrew Aplin singled to right-center field to break the tie and give Tacoma the one-run advantage.

The top of the Aces order stepped in the bottom half to test Rainiers closer, Jean Machi. Vargas initiated the rally, taking a pitch off of his back foot. Then, on his first pitch, Marte sent a double to right-center field to tie the game at three a piece. With one out, after Christian Walker lined out to third, Arcia came up with a line drive that skipped right off of the glove of Martin's glove in center field, resulting in an error, and scoring the game-winning run.

Vargas, Negron and Ronnie Freeman all collected multi-hit nights. Reinheimer marked his third straight game with a run batted in.

The Aces continue the four-game series against Tacoma with game two tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. After the series, the hit the road for seven games against Salt Lake and El Paso before returning to Greater Nevada Field for Independence Day.

Reno Aces Press Release