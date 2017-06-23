Squaw Valley Extends Operating Hours for Skiing and Riding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Squaw Valley Extends Operating Hours for Skiing and Riding

Posted: Updated:

Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season.

On June 24 and 25, Squaw Valley will be open from 8:30 am until 2 pm for skiing and riding. From July 1 through 4, Squaw Valley is holding Freedom Fest and will also extend their operating hours from 8:30 am until 2 pm for skiing and riding. Freedom Fest will also have live music, parties, fireworks and more. For a complete list of events, click here.

After July 4, Squaw Valley plans to stay open on Saturdays running lifts from 8:30 am until 12:30pm, as long as the snow lasts and weather and conditions allow.

Squaw Valley says those who buy a 2017-18 Tahoe Super Pass will be able to ski free this summer. Click here, for details and information on how to buy a pass. 

