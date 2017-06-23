Squaw Valley Extends Operating Hours for Skiing and Riding

Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season.

On June 24 and 25, Squaw Valley will be open from 8:30 am until 2 pm for skiing and riding. From July 1 through 4, Squaw Valley is holding Freedom Fest and will also extend their operating hours from 8:30 am until 2 pm for skiing and riding. Freedom Fest will also have live music, parties, fireworks and more. For a complete list of events, click here.

After July 4, Squaw Valley plans to stay open on Saturdays running lifts from 8:30 am until 12:30pm, as long as the snow lasts and weather and conditions allow.

Squaw Valley says those who buy a 2017-18 Tahoe Super Pass will be able to ski free this summer. Click here, for details and information on how to buy a pass.