Flooding Impacts Residents in Yerington

River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.

Wayne Mouser, Yerington resident said, "Last summer, that was totally dry. There wasn't a bit of water in the river last summer." Mouser has lived in this house near Mason Road for 10 years. He says once the water reaches the bottom of the bridge, it will also be in the house. Mouser continued, "There's nothing we can do, except sit and hope for the best."

The water flowing across Miller Lane is only part of the story. Water spreads for miles, through low lying farm land. Some farmers even offered to flood their fields.



Jeff Page, Lyon County Manager said, "These folks have been the one's who have been helping us, keeping from flooding town. So we're very appreciative of all the farming community for what they've done for us."

Crews are clearing debris from the river, trying to get the water to bypass town. Page said, "Just keep the water flowing through here. It may be high, we may have some low lying flood areas, but keep it high and get it through here as quickly as possible, so we can enjoy the rest of the summer. "

If the river threat wasn't enough, heavy rain in the mountains caused flash flooding down below Wednesday night leaving a muddy mess and large washouts.

Wendy Billings from Yerington said, "It creates a river in the middle of the desert where there was none before. And it washes the mud out, and washes the road it. It's incredible."



NDOT is shoring up the highway through Wilson Canyon to prevent erosion, closing the road to one lane, and the rest area is closed because of river flows coming up past the picnic tables.



Page said, "It doesn't take very long before you're in trouble on the river. It's deep and it's fast and we don't want to be pulling bodies out of the river if we don't have to."