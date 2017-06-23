California's AG Blocks State-Funded Travel to States with Anti-L - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California's AG Blocks State-Funded Travel to States with Anti-LGBT Rights Laws

Posted: Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
    
Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted. Lawmakers passed legislation last year banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are already on the list.
    
Becerra says California taxpayers' money "will not be used to let people travel to states who chose to discriminate."
    
Becerra's office didn't know often state employees currently visit the banned states. A spokesman for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

