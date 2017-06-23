Douglas County Sheriff's Office Seeks Volunteers for Citizen Pat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Seeks Volunteers for Citizen Patrol

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for volunteers to become involved and assist their Citizen Patrol. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Citizen Patrol is a group of volunteers who receive training, uniforms, and a partner to complete various non-hazardous duties for the Sheriff’s Office.  

Some of the duties while on Citizen Patrol include completing vehicle identification checks, taking vehicles to the county garage for maintenance, vacation checks, traffic control for special events and checking on senior citizens in the community by calling or visiting. They also patrol the neighborhoods of Douglas County reporting suspicious behavior or graffiti for quick removal. 

The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for substation volunteers to work in the north, south and Ranchos substations where they will receive dog licenses, bike registrations and vacation checks requests.

Citizen Patrol volunteers can also be present at community functions and be ambassadors for the Sheriff’s Office. 

Applicants will undergo a background check and a minimum amount of hours are required each month.

If you would like to become to volunteer with the Sheriff’s Office,  please call the Citizen Patrol Office at (775) 783-6466 and leave a message. 

(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this story)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.