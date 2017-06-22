Four People Die in Las Vegas Due to Excessive Heat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Four People Die in Las Vegas Due to Excessive Heat

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The coroner's office in Nevada's Clark County has confirmed that the excessive heat affecting the area has contributed to the deaths of four people since Saturday.
    
The coroner's office on Thursday said several more people have died during the same period but it hasn't been determined whether the heat was a contributing factor.
    
The scorching heat pushed Las Vegas to tie its record high temperature of 117 degrees (47.2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to peak at 113 degrees (45 degrees Celsius).
    
County Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen says personnel responded to 21 calls between Friday and Wednesday where they encountered individuals in distress due to the heat.
    
The county has opened 12 cooling stations.
    
Ninety-eight heat-related deaths were recorded in the county last year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.