Pedal Library Delivers Books to Students in Summer

The Carson City Library’s Pedal Library is delivering books to students who are attending summer school.

From June 15 through June 30, the Pedal Library, which is a teardrop trailer pulled behind a bicycle, provides up to 60 pounds in books. These books are available for checkout at each school in the Carson City School District.

This mobile library also offers mobile WI-Fi and a charging station.

Summer school students will be able to receive either a book discount voucher from Browser Corner Book Store or a free book. Books at the Pedal Library will be available for purchase or given away free through the Friends of the Carson City Library.

Following is the schedule for the remainder of June: