Protecting Your Pets Feet in the Heat

The best way for any pet owner to know if the ground is too hot to take a dog on a walk, is for the owner to test the ground themselves.

This test can be done with the back of a hand or with feet. If surfaces like asphalt, concrete or sand are too hot to hold a hand to for at least 7 seconds, then it’s not a good idea to walk a dog.

According to the Reno Humane Society, when the air temperature outside is more than 100 degrees, the asphalt's temperature can reach upwards of 160 degrees. Concrete pathways and sidewalks can be 125 degrees or warmer. Veterinarian Kimberly Hayes, with Sierra Veterinary Specialists, says skin damage can happen at these temperatures in less than a minute.

"They'll blister initially and then they'll peel and it can be a first degree burn or all the way down through the entire surface of the skin which would be a third degree burn," says Hayes.

The best way to avoid injury to a dog’s feet is to walk them on a cooler surface like grass, or in the shade. It's also a good idea to walk them at cooler times of the day, like early in the morning or later at night. Hayes says it’s not just surface temperature that can cause injury, but other outdoor summer activities as well.

"What we see on the trails often is not so much the heat but the fact that people are taking their pets out for a long walk and so the pads can actually get eroded.”

Car dangers are a concern as well. Even with the windows rolled down, a vehicle’s interior can reach temperatures of 130 degrees within 30 minutes.

"It's really important not to leave your dog in the car, even if you think you're just running in for a few minutes.”