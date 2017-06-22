NDOT: Single Lane Closures on I-580 Through Washoe Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT: Single Lane Closures on I-580 Through Washoe Valley

Posted: Updated:

NDOT says there will be single lane closures on I-580 northbound through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says they are doing routine pavement monitoring and analysis on Interstate 580 on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, depending on the weather. The lane closures are so small samples of the roadway surface can be drilled and taken for evaluation and monitoring.

NDOT says drivers should expect moderate travel delays and reduced speed limits between 6 am and 4 pm on both days.

For more information on Nevada roads, visit www.nevadadot.com or call (775) 888-7000.

