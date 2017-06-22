Brush Fire in Hunter Creek Area in West Reno at 240 Acres, 35% Containment

A 240-acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch in west Reno is about 35% contained.

The Hunter Creek Fire started just after 1:45 p.m. on Thursday near the Hunter Creek trailhead.

Officials say no structures are threatened. Initially, there was some hikers in the area, but there are no hikers in danger there now.

There's no immediate word on how the wildfire started, or what caused the fire. Thick smoke can be seen billowing above the valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is helping with traffic control, and says its RAVEN helicopter is assisting.

The Reno Fire Department, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Nevada Division of Forestry are assisting with the fire. Thursday, at about 9 pm, the U.S. Forest Service USFS assumed command.

Fire crews were fighting from the air because it was too steep to get a truck into the area. Hand crews headed toward the fire and along with engine crews will monitor the fire overnight.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says Woodchuck Circle is closed at Plateau Road and the Michael D. Thompson trailhead is also closed.

They are asking people to please avoid the area.