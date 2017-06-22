Updated Charges Filed Against Reno Doctor Accused in Prescription Drug Ring

A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on several updated charges.

The new charges against Dr. Robert Rand are:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances (1 count)

Distribution of a controlled substance (6 counts)

Distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury or death (2 counts)

The new charges replace his previous indictment.

Rand was denied bail on May 2nd and is still in the Washoe County Jail.

The longtime Reno doctor was among nine people arrested in April 2016 after a raid at a Reno car dealership where federal agents say an illegal opioid ring was operating.

