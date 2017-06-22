City of Reno Explores Revisions to Adult Business Ordinances - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Reno Explores Revisions to Adult Business Ordinances

The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses.

It will host a stakeholder meeting to gather feedback on Thursday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Reno City Hall in Council Chambers.

The draft ordinances with proposed changes to Title 4: Business License; Title 5: Privileged License; Title 8: Public Peace, Safety and Morals; and Title 18: Zoning (Land Development Code) of the Reno Municipal Code (RMC) are available for public review at Reno.gov.

In summary, the revisions seek to clarify and move provisions out of RMC Title 8 and into RMC Titles 4 and 5 as related to the licensing and associated regulation of adult businesses, specifically adult interactive cabarets and adult bookstores.

Under RMC Title 18, the proposed changes generally impose refined locational, operational and sign regulation of adult businesses and stricter alcohol regulation for those adult businesses in non-conforming zoning locations.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)

