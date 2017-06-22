Las Vegas-Area Lawmaker Announces Bid for Nevada Governor

A southern Nevada lawmaker who heads the elected board covering the Las Vegas Strip says he's running as a Democrat for governor.



Steve Sisolak said Thursday he's in.



The 63-year-old Clark County Commission chairman becomes the first major party candidate to announce a bid to replace Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in the November 2018 election.



Sandoval is term-limited after eight years and can't run again.



Sisolak is 63. He's in his third term on a seven-member county commission overseeing a $6.6 billion annual budget.



He also served 10 years on the Nevada Board of Regents, and says improving public schools in Nevada would be a top priority as governor.



Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is widely expected to also run to replace Sandoval, but he hasn't made it official.

