Former President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Reno Area This Week

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are in the Reno area this week to help raise awareness about The Carter Center.

The former first couple arrived at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Thursday morning and was greeted by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval.

The 92-year-old Jimmy Carter is expected to tour the seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno among other events on his itinerary.

The couple is expected to stay in our area until Sunday.

Carter was in office from 1977 to 1981 and later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The Carter Center was created in 1982 with Emory University, and helps awareness about health and human rights in 80 countries. To learn more about the Center, click here: https://www.cartercenter.org/