Former President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Reno Area This Week

The best way for any pet owner to know if the ground is too hot to take a dog on a walk, is for the owner to test the ground themselves.More >>
A brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch in west Reno is about 35% contained. After an evaluation, officials have returned the burned area estimate to the 250 acres that was previously reported. The fire has not grown.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a rafter who last seen in the Truckee River on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
NDOT says there will be single lane closures on I-580 northbound through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Four Republican senators say they are not ready to vote for the GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy. Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have also released statements about the bill.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on several updated charges.More >>
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a rafter who last seen in the Truckee River on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
