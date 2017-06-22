Former President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Ren - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Former President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Reno Area This Week

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Governor Brian Sandoval Courtesy: Governor Brian Sandoval

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are in the Reno area this week to help raise awareness about The Carter Center.

The former first couple arrived at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Thursday morning and was greeted by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval. 

The 92-year-old Jimmy Carter is expected to tour the seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno among other events on his itinerary. 

The couple is expected to stay in our area until Sunday.

Carter was in office from 1977 to 1981 and later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The Carter Center was created in 1982 with Emory University, and helps awareness about health and human rights in 80 countries. To learn more about the Center, click here: https://www.cartercenter.org/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.