Someone 2 Know: Adrianne Haslet

It seems a week doesn't go by without reports of a terror attack and the lives lost. But, how about those who live through it? Last month Reno had a special visit from a survivor who spoke at the Women of Achievement luncheon (http://nevadawomensfund.org/) that Channel 2 was proud to help sponsor.

Adrianne Haslet quickly had the large audience smiling and laughing, because, despite self-deprecating comments to the contrary, she is funny.

As a motivational speaker, Haslet now travels the world and speaks to groups of thousands on a regular basis.

"When someone tells you that something can't be done, it's more of a reflection of their limitations and not yours,” Adrianne says to the luncheon crowd.

But being a public speaker is nowhere near what she had planned for her life. Haslet was professional ballroom dancer, ranked 3rd in the world. Then one morning four years ago, on a sidewalk in Boston..."And I looked behind me, in that direction and I saw black, thick, smoke and people started screaming,” says Haslet, slightly out of breath, remembering that horrific day. It was the second bomb that claimed half of Haslet's left leg in April of 2013 during the Boston Marathon.

She remembers sitting in her hospital bed, days later – devastated; "Just sobbing, thinking the rest of my life I would just eat Cheetos and watch television and not dance again.”

But she is dancing again, including on stage for the Women of Achievement luncheon in Reno, and her grace is beautiful to witness.

Reno’s Jeffrey Munson, a professional ballroom dancer and instructor was her dance partner that day. "She's amazing. When we talked on the phone, the first time we talked, we clicked instantly, her personality is just a sparkle.”

An iron-clad sparkle. “No matter what your journey has in store, you're gonna have speed bumps, and whether they're speed bumps the size of an actual speed bump, or a speed bump the size of Mount Everest, it can all be conquered,” says Haslet.

Last year, the dancer ran the Boston Marathon and now devotes a lot of her time advocating for amputees, who sometimes faces costs of up to $70,000 for prosthetics.

"Prosthetics are never covered and haven’t been and they're very expensive and they are - in my mind - a human right," says Haslet.

Adrianne admits there are still incredibly devastating days, but a mantra she repeats to herself, keeps her from giving up - "May the space between where I am and where I need to be, inspire me."