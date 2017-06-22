Pew Study: Americans Increasingly Torn Over Gun Issues - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pew Study: Americans Increasingly Torn Over Gun Issues

Posted: Updated:

Americans are as divided over gun rights as they are about other issues, and there's been a sharp drop in support for gun control measures since 2000.
    
That's according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.
    
One question asked people whether it was more important to protect gun rights or control gun ownership.
    
The results: 47% favored gun rights and 51% favored gun control.
    
It's a significant change from 2000, when two-thirds of those surveyed supported more gun control.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

