Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Andrew Pinedo was last seen on Wednesday, June 14 near Saliman Road and East William Street in Carson City.

Pinedo is described as 5’10, 140 pounds, with brown curly hair.

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center at 775-887-2677, or Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852.