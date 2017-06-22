Rodeo Act Shows Trainability and Versatility of Mustangs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rodeo Act Shows Trainability and Versatility of Mustangs

Back in March, we took you to Palomino Valley for the beginning of the Reno Rodeo's Extreme Mustang Makeover competition where horse trainers have 100 days to train a wild mustang. 

That is culminating this weekend and one of the incredible performances at the rodeo has humble beginnings from that contest.

If you've ever seen Bobby Kerr, he and his team of American mustangs put on a show that has been wowing crowds for years. It all started when he competed in the Extreme Mustang Makeover challenge in 2011. He and other competitors showcased the versatility, trainability, and intelligence of mustangs. His act was put on YouTube where he and his animals became famous. They now show rodeo crowds across the country how entertaining and silly his horses can be.

"What I am doing and what they are doing is showing the world and other trainers how trainable our American mustangs are,” said Kerr. 

It's not just mustangs Kerr is wowing the crowds with. It's his dogs Bert, Ernie, and Rosa, too. His horses Trigger and Poncho were once wild mustangs virtually untouched by humans. That is what makes the Extreme Mustang Makeover especially challenging. 

Trainers are competing this weekend at the rodeo to show off all they taught their horses and will highlight a freestyle routine set to music and props. This of course is Kerr's claim to fame, going over the top to show what mustangs are capable of.

The Extreme Mustang Makeover is Saturday at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The freestyle competition is at noon and is free to the public. 

Bobby Kerr will be performing at the Reno Rodeo until the event wraps up Saturday night.

