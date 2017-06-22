Rock 'N' Ribs Event to Benefit Carson Valley Community Food Clos - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rock 'N' Ribs Event to Benefit Carson Valley Community Food Closet

Bill and Rocky's 3rd annual "Rock "n" Ribs is this Saturday, June 24th. The event will include food, drinks, dancing and entertainment from country legend Lacy J. Dalton.

It will be held at Bill & Rocky's Bella Vista Farm at 2685 Billy's Road in Minden starting at 10 a.m.

The event will benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet's new building project. Tickets are $35 per person, and only 450 tickets will be sold. 

Make sure to get your tickets early because they will not be available at the gate. Call 775-230-4065 for more information.

